EMCO for 18 places across Sabah, Pahang, and Kelantan from July 28-Aug 10

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing in Kampung Sungai Penchala as the enhanced movement control order kicks in June 10, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The National Security Council today decided to put 18 localities in three states under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) starting this Thursday until August 10.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made after taking into consideration the risk assessment done by the Ministry of Health and the rising Covid-19 infections in these localities.

For Sabah, EMCO will be placed in 13 localities, namely, Kampung Kauran in Keningau, Kampung Mostyn Lama in Kunak, Perumahan Ladang Pontian Kuril in Kinabatangan, Taman Kinarut Ria in Papar, Kampung Tawadakan in Kota Belud and Kampung Menengah, Kampung Buang Sayang, Kampung Pasir Putih Sipitang in Sipitang.

In Pahang, EMCO will be implemented in Sungai Klau and Sungai Chalit under Mukim Gali in Raub, Kampung Pagar Batu 6 Penjom in Lipis and the IBN Highland construction site in Genting Highlands.

For Kelantan, only one locality is involved, namely Kampung Telaga Tujoh in Machang.

Ismail also announced EMCO extension in several villages surrounding Kampung Patikang Ulu Keningau in Sabah, namely Kampung Patikang Ulu, Focus Lumber factory and quarters, Veracity factory and quarters, Hasil Jadi factory and quarters, IDA driving centre and an Indonesian citizens’ settlement.

EMCO will also be extended in Felda Maokil, Muar, Johor and Kampung Madsiang, Penampang in Sabah.

All the extensions are until August 10.