Body of man with quarantine bracelet found in Sungai Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 26 — The body of a man wearing a white quarantine bracelet was found floating in Sungai Terengganu around Kampung Banggol Cempedak here today.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue station chief Rozizah Abni Hajar said they received a call from the police at 2.37pm today before six members of the dive unit were dispatched to the scene of the incident.

“When the team arrived at the location, they found the body of a man floating about 50 metres from the river bank. The body had become bloated and is believed to have been in the water for two days.

“As the body had a white bracelet, it was risky for the team carrying out their assignment. That is why our teams were prepared and wore personal protection equipment (PPE) from the start till the end of the operation,” she said when met by reporters at the scene here today.

Rozizah said the body had been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama