Minister: National Food Basket initiative more than providing food aid, will look into other issues faced by community

Datuk Seri Rina Harun speaks to reporters after handing out food basket contributions at the Desa Rejang People’s Housing Project, June 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The National Food Basket Programme is not just about providing food aid, but it is also a way to look into various problems and issues of the community, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

“We are not just distributing food baskets but also looking at the community more closely in terms of employment. We can also refer specific cases to the relevant parties for help based on their needs.

“This (aid) is not just a food basket but has a bigger meaning,” she told reporters after presenting the aid to five recipients in the Klang Valley, here today.

She said the ministry would also work with relevant parties to channel assistance to the people based on their needs.

“We cannot work independently, we will work with various parties. If anyone needs business assistance, we will consult with the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and other relevant agencies,” she said.

She said the distribution of the National Food Basket would also be participated by counselors who would play a role in guiding and motivating aid recipients in facing difficult situations at this time.

Meanwhile, Rina said as of yesterday, a total of 314,749 individuals had applied for the assistance of the National Food Basket to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) since the application was opened on July 19.

She said the aid had been distributed to 11,740 recipients involving 40,410 households nationwide.

She also called on the corporate sector to contribute to the initiative to help the people affected by Covid-19.

Rina said to date, five corporate companies had contributed a total of RM16 million to the programme namely Petronas, Aeon Co. (M) Bhd, Pharmaniaga Berhad, Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Telekom Malaysia.

“The concern of corporate companies that have come forward to support efforts to channel aid to the people affected by Covid-19 is greatly appreciated and hoped it is an encouragement for other companies to do the same,” she said. — Bernama