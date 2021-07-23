Customer collects Ipoh ‘Nasi Ganja’ order by helicopter, CAAM initiates probe

A helicopter landed at Padang Ipoh today to collect 36 packets of the city’s famous Nasi Ganja. — Picture via social media

IPOH, July 23 — Ipoh folks were shocked by the sight of a helicopter landing at Padang Ipoh today to collect a total of 36 packets of the city’s famous nasi kandar known as Nasi Ganja.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalatrash Wahid confirmed that a helicopter was spotted on the field, located at the city centre, from 9.55am to 10.15am, Astro Awani reported.

“After checking with the Ipoh Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), we found out that the helicopter only got permission to land at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS).

“No permission was given for it to land at Padang Ipoh,” he said.

He said the police have forwarded details of the incident to CAAM for further investigation.

The helicopter is believed to be owned by a private company.

Meanwhile, a worker from the nasi kandar joint, who declined to be named, confirmed that they received an order for 36 packets of Nasi Ganja which contains chicken, beef and salted egg.

The worker said initially they suspected whether the order could be a prank as they were told it will be collected via a helicopter.

“Initially I doubted (it) too as we never had a customer collect food via helicopter.

”However, I was surprised because it turned out that they were actually collected by a helicopter.

“This is the first time an order has been collected by a customer using a helicopter. This is the most luxurious order I have ever received, but the price remains the same at RM10 per pack,” he said.