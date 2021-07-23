1MDB-linked forfeiture suit hearing against Najib, 17 others postponed to Aug 30 due to new developments

On May 8, 2019, the Attorney General’s Chambers filed a forfeiture notice on hundreds of items including handbags of various brands and 27 vehicles seized from Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, their three children as well as 13 individuals and companies, said to be linked to 1MDB. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The hearing of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)-linked forfeiture suit against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and 17 others, involving hundreds of assets has been postponed to August 30 due to a new development in the case.

High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan fixed the date after Deputy Public Prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin requested for an adjournment as the prosecution had received letters regarding the case and needed some time to study it.

“The letters are inter-related with other forfeiture suits. We are considering these letters. However, due to the movement control order, we need more time to have discussions,” she told the court.

Other parties in the case did not object to the adjournment.

When asked by justice Mohamed Zaini whether the new development would derail current proceedings, Faten Hadni said they need more time to look at the letters and will update the court should there be any development.

Judge Mohamed Zaini then allowed today’s postponement and fixed August 30 to hear submissions from the prosecution.

When met after the proceeding, Faten Hadni said the letters were received from one of the counsels in the case but the prosecution was unable to disclose the contents or when they received it.

“It is inter-related to other forfeiture suits so it affects the seized items in this case,” she said.

On May 8, 2019, the Attorney General’s Chambers filed a forfeiture notice on hundreds of items including handbags of various brands and 27 vehicles seized from Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, their three children as well as 13 individuals and companies, said to be linked to 1MDB.

Apart from that, money amounting to more than RM18 million in several bank accounts in Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, Al-Rajhi Bank Bhd, Malayan Banking Bhd, CIMB Bank Bhd, RHB Bank Bhd, Public Bank Bhd, AmBank Bhd and Hong Leong Bank Bhd were frozen between August 16, 2018 and March 11, 2019.

In the notice of forfeiture, the prosecution named Najib, Rosmah and children, Nor Ashman Razak, Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz (Najib’s stepson) and Nooryana Najwa, Mohd Kyizzad Mesran, Senijauhar Sdn Bhd, Aiman Ruslan, Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia, Yayasan Semesta, Yayasan Mustika Kasih, Rembulan Kembara Sdn Bhd, Goh Gaik Ewe, Roger Ng Chong Hwa (former Goldman Sachs bank officer) and his wife, Lim Hwee Bin, Kee Kok Thiam, Tan Vern Tact and Geh Choh Hun as the first to 18th respondents.

The application was filed on the grounds that the prosecution, acting under Section 56 (1) read together with Section 376 of the Criminal Procedure Code, was satisfied that the items seized between May 17, 2018, and March 11, 2019, were related to an offence under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 or as the result of illegal activities involving the respondents. — Bernama