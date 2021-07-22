In Penang, Indonesian motel worker fined RM14,000 for using false MyKad

Indonesian Zhiehara Toding arrives at the George Town Magistrate’s Court to face charges of owning and using a fake identity card on July 22, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 22 — An Indonesian motel worker was fined a total RM14,000 by the Magistrate's Court here after she pleaded guilty to two counts of using fake Malaysian identity cards.

In the first charge, Zhiehara Toding, 22, admitted to using the MySejahtera registration using the MyKad number of Norsyarifah Musin as her identification.

She committed the offence between June 24 and July 12 in George Town.

Magistrate R. Manomani ordered her to pay a fine of RM6,000 in lieu of three months' jail for the first charge.

Zhiehara then admitted to the second charge of possessing a fake MyKad under the name Ziehara Boisi, which she used as her identification document.

She committed the offence at a flat in Lebuh Sungai Pinang 7 sometime between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on July 17.

For this offence, she was fined RM8,000 in default of four months' jail.

The Indonesian, who has been living in Malaysia for five years, was charged under Section 25(1)(e) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

Meanwhile, National Registration Department Penang director Nur Zulfa Ibrahim said a total 11 cases related to the use of false MyKad were brought to court as of June this year, including the two cases against Zhiehara today.

"Last year, only nine similar cases were charged in court but in the first half of this year, we already have 11 cases, this showed an increase in such cases," she said, when met outside the courtroom.

From last year till June this year, she said a total 25 individuals were arrested through 21 operations for alleged involvement in fake MyKad cases.

The 25 individuals included 16 foreigners and some of the locals arrested were also found to be involved in alleged falsifying of death certificates.