In Melaka, cops nab factory worker for breaking into post office, setting place on fire

MELAKA, July 19 — A factory worker was arrested for breaking into the Selandar post office in Jasin and setting fire to tables and chairs at the service counter last night.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said police arrested the 43-year-old man at a house in Pekan Selandar after receiving a report lodged by the postmaster.

The arresting team also confiscated clothes, break-in tools and a lighter believed to have been used in the 9.15pm incident.

Mohd Sukri said the suspect admitted to the act and confessed further that he had started the fire after getting upset for not finding anything valuable to steal.

The suspect has been remanded for four days, he added. — Bernama