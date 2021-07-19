Ahead of Aidiladha tomorrow, Bukit Aman says no unusual traffic outflow from KL

A general view of traffic along Jalan Tun Razak as the movement control order takes place in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — No unusual traffic outflow has been detected leaving the capital as of midday today ahead of the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration tomorrow.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said his department hoped that the public would abide by the interstate and interdistrict travel ban in force now so that the Covid-19 transmission curve can be flattened.

“We hope the people will stay at home and not go out if there are no urgent matters,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani had stated that police would not accept Ministry of International Trade and Industry permits as valid movement approval for a period of four days from July 18 to 21 for interstate movement following cases of people abusing the documents to return to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority spokesman said congestion only occurred in some locations where there were roadblocks (SJR) set up by the police.

“On the Kuala Lumpur Seremban-Highway, there was a normal congestion about 400 metres long at the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza heading south due to an SJR at the location.

“The traffic situation towards the East Coast is also under control where congestion only occurs at locations where there is an SJR, like at the Bentong Toll Plaza towards the East Coast and at the Gombak Toll Plaza towards the capital where congestion is estimated at about 200 metres,” he said.

According to the spokesman, no unusual congestion was also detected along the North-South Highway route heading north.

In pre-pandemic days, there would have been a massive exodus of people out of the capital for major celebrations like Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Hari Raya Aidiladha, the Chinese New Year, Deepavali and Christmas and in the reverse direction after the festivals. — Bernama