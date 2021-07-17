Perhilitan traps tiger believed to have attacked Orang Asli man in Kelantan

File picture of a tiger. A female tiger that is believed to have attacked an Orang Asli man from the Temiar tribe in Kampung Badak was caught last week. — AFP pic

KOTA BARU, July 17 — A female tiger that is believed to have attacked an Orang Asli man from the Temiar tribe in Kampung Badak near Pos Bihai, Gua Musang, was caught last Thursday.

In the incident on July 5, Adin A/L Andok, 48, was attacked by the Malayan Tiger, given the name ‘Syamilla Bihai’, in an orchard near the village.

Kelantan Wildlife and National Park Department (Perhilitan) director Ady Ermanty Haniff Mohamed Hanif said following a report lodged on the same day, the department initiated an investigation before traps were laid and the area monitored from July 7 to July 9.

“From camera footage, we found that the tiger had been roaming the area.

“Eight team members from the department conducted an operation in which another trap, known as ‘Perangkap Wahab’ was set in the location on July 11,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The tiger entered the trap four days later, and checks found that it was wounded on several parts of its body, possibly sustained during the attack when the victim defended himself.

Ady Ermanty Haniff said an operation to transfer the tiger to the National Wildlife Rescue Center (NWRC), Sungkai, Perak for further treatment was carried out led by X-Situ Director, Ahmad Azhar Mohammed from Perhiltan headquarters yesterday.

He said Kelantan Perhiltan will continue to monitor the area to ensure the safety of residents there.

Meanwhile, Ady Ermanty Haniff said the department will help the victim apply for aid under the Wild Animal Attack Victims Assistance Trust Fund provided by the Social Welfare Department.

He also advised the public to be more alert of their surroundings and to contact the department’s hotline at 1-800-88-5151 or via its website www.wildlife.gov.my if they have information on wildlife sightings in their respective areas. — Bernama