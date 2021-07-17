National unity minister: Covid-19 mobile vaccination initiative to expand to all peninsula states

Traders and local workers at Pasar Borong Kuala Lumpur receive their Covid-19 vaccination through the [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck programme in Selayang June 20, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR GAJAH, July 17 — The Ministry of National Unity will expand the Covid-19 mobile vaccination unit to all states in Peninsular Malaysia in stages using 25 special buses.

Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said the mobile vaccination unit was launched in Kluang, Johor on July 10 before it was expanded to Melaka today.

The mobile vaccination unit is among the initiatives implemented under the Vaccine Mobilisation (Movak) programme to speed up Covid-19 vaccination in the country.

Other initiatives are the call unit, mobilisation unit and community action unit to assist the smooth running of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in efforts to increase vaccination rates, especially among rural communities and those living in the suburbs.

“A total of 38,754 vaccine recipients nationwide have received their injections through Movak as of today in collaboration with the Ministry of National Unity and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

“We hope the Covid-19 vaccination rate in the country can be further increased with the mobilisation of this mobile unit in line with the increase in the number of vaccine doses that we have received this month which have reached 14 million doses,” she said, adding that the buses used in the programme are modified according to the specifications stated by the Ministry of Health.

She told this to reporters after attending the vaccination outreach programme at the Kuala Linggi Development and Coordination Committee complex here today.

Also present were Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, Deputy National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker and Kuala Linggi state assemblyman Datuk Ismail Othman.

Halimah said the number of mobile units to be mobilised would be based on the recommendations made by the District Health Office in each state. — Bernama