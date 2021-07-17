Ismail Sabri: Four areas in Selangor still under EMCO from July 18 to July 31

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says four localities in Selangor will be placed under EMCO from July 18 to July 31 as the rest of the state transitions into Phase One of the National Recovery Plan. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― Four localities in Selangor will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from July 18 to July 31 as the rest of the state transitions into Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The four are the Damai Apartment, PJS 8, Damansara; Jalan Pandan Indah, Ampang; Jalan Batu Nilam, Bandar Bukit Tinggi and Taman Samudera, Batu.

In a statement yesterday, Ismail explained that EMCO will be placed at the aforementioned locations due to the risk assessment made by the Ministry of Health.

In the same statement, it was announced that EMCO in all 34 areas in Selangor as well as those in Kuala Lumpur will not be extended and all standard operating procedures as listed under Phase One of the NRP will come into effect starting today.