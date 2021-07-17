Health D-G says asymptomatic patients continue to dominate daily cases as Malaysia ramps up Covid-19 testing

Members of the public register to get tested for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Seksyen 19 in Shah Alam February 17, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Asymptomatic cases made up 54.6 per cent of Covid-19 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed today.

Out of the 12,528 people infected, 6,840 were from Category 1, which are those who show no symptoms of the disease at all.

Those with mild symptoms are in Category 2 and make up 5,468 people, Dr Noor Hisham said on Twitter, adding that another 112 people are in Category 3.

Categories 4 and 5 — comprising those with severe symptoms that require treatment in intensive care wards — collectively made up 108 patients, he said. Category 5 patients are the ones who need ventilators and there were 44 as of yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said the government has been increasing Covid-19 testing in the last 14 days, especially in the Klang Valley where the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) just ended at midnight.

A total of 132,935 tests were conducted nationwide as of yesterday, he said.

The bulk of tests at 46,681 were done in Selangor, followed by 16,500 in Kuala Lumpur and 10,611 in Johor.

“There is still capacity that can be utilised to conduct Covid-19, especially for targeted testing,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He added that a total of 89,518 tests conducted yesterday were from private laboratories while the rest were taken from public health institutions.

In the last 14 days, the highest recorded daily test was on July 15, with 143,399 tests compared to July 3 when only 85,841 — comprising both PCR and RTK Antigen tests — were conducted.