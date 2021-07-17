Deputy minister: Padang Besar Hospital project in Perlis to continue with private sector participation

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin speaks at the launch of the Malaysia Prihatin Covid-19 Immunisation programme for the Orang Asli community in Kampung Sungai Teras, Slim River, April 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

PADANG BESAR, July 17 — The construction of the Padang Besar Hospital will continue after several quarters including Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad showed their interest in making the project a success.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the project had been approved by the previous government but yet to proceed due to financial constraints.

“The project, estimated to cost RM400 million, will be equipped with Digital Health Care System managed by Telekom Malaysia and the Communications and Multimedia Ministry to make it the first fully digital hospital in Malaysia,” he told reporters at the handing out of food basket contributions for residents of the Chuping state constituency in Bukit Keteri today.

Zahidi, who is also the Padang Besar Member of Parliament, said the project was currently at the discussion level and efforts were underway to find a suitable new site for the construction of the hospital.

Elaborating, he said the hospital could accommodate 200 beds and would also be used as a teaching hospital for medical students from several local universities.

“This hospital will also enhance the existing health services in Perlis, apart from boosting the economy of the people around Padang Besar,” Zahidi said.

For the record, the Padang Besar Hospital project was planned under the Ninth Malaysia Plan and was supposed to commence in 2018 but had to be postponed due to financial constraints.

In another development, Zahidi said the Padang Besar Parliamentary service centre had distributed food aid to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic over the last six months and today, a total of 500 food baskets worth RM100 each were handed out to recipients. — Bernama