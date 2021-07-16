Health minister: Record 460,158 Covid-19 jabs administered yesterday

Based on an infographic shared on his Twitter, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said 304,807 individuals received the first dose yesterday, and 155,351 doses were administered to second dose recipients. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 ― The number of daily vaccine doses administered continued to increase yesterday, totalling 460,158 jabs, making it the highest so far, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Based on an infographic shared on his Twitter, he said 304,807 individuals received the first dose yesterday, and 155,351 doses were administered to second dose recipients.

This brings the total number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, implemented since last Feb 24, to 13,107,716 doses. ― Bernama