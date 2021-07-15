Pikas: Covid-19 jabs to be stepped up for manufacturing sector via online registration, says Miti

Manufacturing workers in Selangor receive their Pikas Covid-19 jab at the vaccination centre at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam June 28, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Registration for the Program Imunisasi Industri Covid-19 Kerjasama Awam-Swasta (Pikas) for the manufacturing sector will be expedited with the implementation of online registration at http://pikas.miti.gov.my.

Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry (Miti) Datuk Lim Ban Hong said Pikas had received encouraging response and had helped support the acceleration of vaccination rates for Malaysians.

“Companies that send information via email earlier are asked to enter their company information in the Pikas online system so that the information is complete for the purpose of coordination and processing.

“Pikas plays an important role in giving confidence to workers in the manufacturing sector to feel safe in the workplace. This programme is also a pragmatic step to increase the company’s productivity as we adapt to living with this pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

As of yesterday, a total of 10,522 companies involving 903,244 employees nationwide have registered with Pikas. Of these, 101,117 had received the first dose of vaccination.

A total of 19 Pikas vaccination centres (PPV) have started operations in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Johor, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Perak, Kedah, Penang and Terengganu.

Miti in collaboration with the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) and the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) are redoubling efforts to increase the number of existing Pikas PPVs to increase vaccination among the workforce in the manufacturing sector in Malaysia.

Lim said manufacturing sector companies interested in joining Pikas can visit www.miti.gov.my or call the Pikas hotline at 03-62071193, 03-62071194, 03-62071195 or 03-62071196, or email [email protected] gov.my.

Pikas, launched on June 16, is a strategic collaboration between the public and private sectors that focuses on accelerating vaccination among workers in the manufacturing sector.

Through Pikas, the government provides vaccines for free while the private sector will fund and manage the PPVs, thus reducing the administrative cost of vaccination that has to be borne by the government. — Bernama