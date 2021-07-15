Pemulih: Applications for three Socso incentives open today

In a statement, Socso said the three incentives are the PenjanaKerjaya 3.0, KerjayaGig and SIP Prihatin 2.0 (Job Seeking Allowance) programmes to further encourage new job creation. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has announced that applications for three incentives under the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) is open from today until December 31.

In a statement, Socso said the three incentives are the PenjanaKerjaya 3.0, KerjayaGig and SIP Prihatin 2.0 (Job Seeking Allowance) programmes to further encourage new job creation.

Employers who have hired employees from June 15 onwards are eligible to apply for recruitment incentives under these programmes, it said.

On June 28, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the Pemulih package worth RM150 billion which included a direct fiscal injection of RM10 billion aimed at providing comprehensive assistance to the people.

The package paves the way for extension of the hiring incentive through the PenjanaKerjaya 3.0 programme which entitles employers to receive 40 to 60 per cent subsidy of the total employee’s salary for a period of six months.

The government has also extended the SIP Prihatin 2.0 to non-Socso contributors through the KerjayaGig portal, where an allowance of RM300 per month is provided when they attend three (job) interviews a month for a period of two months.

Employers and jobseekers can apply for incentives under PenjanaKerjaya 3.0 and the KerjayaGig programmes through the link https://penjanakerjaya.perkeso.gov.my.

Meanwhile, applications for the SIP Prihatin 2.0 programme can be made through the Prihatin Socso mobile phone application which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store from noon today.

For further inquiries, visit www.perkeso.gov.my or call the Socso careline number at 1-300-22-8000. — Bernama