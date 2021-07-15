Covid-19: Sarawak to allow dine-ins from tomorrow, says SDMC

Patrons are seen here having their meals at Pavilion KL during lunch hour. The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee today said only food operators and workers who have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to work in eateries planning to resume their dine-in service. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, July 15 — Dining-in at eateries and restaurants will be allowed in Sarawak starting tomorrow, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

In a statement today, it said only food operators and workers who have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to work in eateries planning to resume their dine-in service.

The guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) on the matter can be obtained at the State Local Government and Housing Ministry’s website at https://mlgh.sarawak.gov.my

“JPBN would like to give a stern warning to all economic sectors allowed to operate to always comply with the SOP and that the Committee will not hesitate to take action against them (for non-compliance).

“The JPBN will immediately close their operations (if defying SOP) for 14 days if there were spread of Covid-19 cases reported at their premises. The cost of screenings and sanitation will have to be borne by the owners or operators of the eateries,” it said.

The statement said the JPBN would also issue a compound if the operators or their workers failed to comply with the SOP.

Sarawak today recorded 363 new cases and four deaths due to Covid-19. — Bernama