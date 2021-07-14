After Cabinet meet, ministers say still backing Muhyiddin as PM

In a short statement, the ministers in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration said that every decision by the government is made collectively after taking into account the views of all parties. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Members of the Cabinet said today they have unanimously decided to support the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister at its meeting earlier today.

In a short statement, the ministers in Muhyiddin’s administration said that every decision by the government is made collectively after taking into account the views of all parties.

“The government’s priority at this point is to make the National Recovery Plan a success for the welfare of the people and the prosperity of the country as well as bringing the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the statement.

Muhyiddin’s position has been threatened after the Umno supreme council made a decision to withdraw its support in its meeting last week.

However, despite the announcement by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on July 7, Umno members who are in the Cabinet had been defending Muhyiddin and slagging off their own president and other party leaders who made the statement.

On Monday, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said 50 out of 56 supreme council members had signed a form to agree with the withdrawal of support for Muhyiddin prior to the Umno supreme council meeting last Wednesday.

The country is currently facing its worse Covid-19 wave yet, with over 11,000 new cases detected in the last two days, despite a strict lockdown and a state of Emergency that has massively affected the livelihood of citizens.

Dissent is growing high on social media with hashtags denouncing the government’s alleged incompetence, with suggestions for a street protest to pressure Muhyiddin and his men growing louder.