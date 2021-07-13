Police: 16-year-old among four Macau scam suspects nabbed in Penang

Negri Sembilan CCID chief Supt Aibee Abd Ghani said a team from the Nilai district CCID arrested the four during raids on three houses in different locations between 9pm yesterday and 4am today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, July 13 — A 16-year-old boy was among four people who have been arrested in Penang to help in investigations into a Macau Scam syndicate, police said today.

Negri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Aibee Abd Ghani said a team from the Nilai district CCID arrested the four during raids on three houses in different locations between 9pm yesterday and 4am today.

“Three men and a woman, aged between 16 and 31, were picked up separately from the three locations. Investigations show that three of them are holders of accounts used in a Macau Scam case involving losses of RM470,000 in Nilai on July 7,” he said in a statement.

He said the suspects have been remanded for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, media reports said that a technician had been conned of RM470,000 by Macau Scam syndicate members who impersonated Inland Revenue Board officers from Alor Setar in Kedah on July 7. — Bernama