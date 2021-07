A health worker tends to a patient at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park (MAEPS) 2 in Serdang May 19, 2021. The Health Ministry today recorded 11,079 new cases, with Selangor making up almost half at 5,263 cases followed by Kuala Lumpur with 1,521 cases. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia crossed 11,000 for the first time today.

The Health Ministry recorded 11,079 new cases, with Selangor making up almost half at 5,263 cases followed by Kuala Lumpur with 1,521 cases.

Another state which recorded high number of cases is Negri Sembilan at 1,033, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

