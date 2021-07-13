MACC to quiz state exco, several others amid Air Kelantan graft probe

So far, AKSB former general manager and its officer, a company director and a project manager have been remanded to facilitate investigation into the case involving projects worth more than RM27 million. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KOTA BHARU, July 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is expected to call several more individuals including a state executive councillor (exco) to facilitate its investigation into the alleged graft and abuse of power involving Air Kelantan Sendirian Berhad (AKSB) employees and former staff.

According to sources, the individuals would be called in stages as soon as possible.

“The MACC will also seize all documents at the offices involved for the purpose of the graft probe,” he said when contacted.

So far, AKSB former general manager and its officer, a company director and a project manager, have been remanded to facilitate investigation into the case involving projects worth more than RM27 million.

AKSB is a subsidiary of Perbadanan Menteri Besar Kelantan (PMBK).

Mentri Besar Kelantan Datuk Ahmad Yakob had recently said that the state government is prepared to give full cooperation to the MACC in the investigation. — Bernama