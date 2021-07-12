Should anti-vaccine disseminators be punished? Govt seeks public feedback, survey open till Thursday

The study is to gather public response to a federal government gazettement aimed at curbing instigations by individuals who discourage the masses from undergoing Covid-19 jabs. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — In the fight against misinformation surrounding Covid-19 vaccines and their efficacy, the federal government has launched a survey to obtain public feedback on the effectiveness of existing law enforcement against those sharing anti-vaccine information.

Spearheaded by the Information Department (JaPen) under the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, the study is to gather public response to a federal government gazettement aimed at curbing instigations by individuals who discourage the masses from undergoing Covid-19 jabs.

“Anti-vaccine groups identified and found to be instigating the public from receiving their Covid-19 vaccination can be subjected to legal action under the Emergency Ordinance 2021.

“Individuals found guilty of said offences could also be investigated under the Sedition Act 1948 and Communication and Multimedia Act 1998,” it said in a brief statement on its official Facebook page.

The survey is separated into four sections. Members of the public have until July 15 to participate.