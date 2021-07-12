Paul Yong’s rape trial: Eight semen stains found on bedsheets, floor, police officer tells High Court

Paul Yong was first charged in the Sessions Court here on August 23, 2019, when he was the state Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 12 — Eight suspected semen stains were found on the bedsheet at Paul Yong’s home, a policeman told High Court here during the rape trial of the Tronoh assemblyman.

Field investigation officer Inspector V. Simon, 38, who is attached to the Perak police Forensic’s Department, said this when identifying case items in front of Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed.

“The case items involve a white colour bedsheet, which has eight stains of suspected semen.

“The case material also involves a total of four strands of hairs found on the bed,” he said.

Simon said the case items also included two swabbing sticks of the semen which were found beside the bed and on the floor at the crime scene.

“Among other case, items were a piece of bed sheet, a mop stick, a grey-colour male underwear, a brown T-shirt, a black red-stripe short, a white round-neck S-sized T-shirt, a blue shorts, a pink-colour panties and a blue-colour bra,” he said.

Simon also said he packed the last four case items from the victim, namely the white T-shirt, blue shorts, pink-colour panties and blue-colour bra, at the investigation officer’s office.

He said this when asked by Deputy Public Prosecutor Liyana Zawani Mohd Radzi on where he packed those items.

Meanwhile, counsel Datul Rajpal Singh and Salim Bashir, who represent Yong, requested to cross-examine the witness tomorrow.

Abdul Wahab granted the request. The trial will resume at 10.15am tomorrow.

Earlier, another witness who testified in the trial today is the maid agency’s director Hong Ngin Sin.

When questioned by Salim if he mentioned that the victim was raped in his police report after receiving information about the rape incident from his workers, Hong replied “No”.

Liyana then asked why Hong did not state that the victim was raped in his police report, for which Hong said that he didn’t do so because he didn’t meet the victim.

“In my 20 years’ experience in recruiting foreign maids, usually maids who want to go back will give all sorts of reasons such as they have been raped, not given food and many more.

“I have to make sure I meet the maid before coming to any conclusion. If not the employer could sue the agency,” he said.

Yong, 51, pleaded not guilty to a charge of raping his Indonesian domestic helper at his house in Meru Desa Park on July 7, 2019 between 8.15pm and 9.15pm.

The case had been mentioned in the Sessions Court but, on December 15 last year, the Federal Court allowed an application by the defence to transfer the case to the High Court.

Yong was first charged in the Sessions Court here on August 23, 2019, when he was the state Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman.