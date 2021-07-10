Selangor to announce another full Covid-19 hospital, says state health director

Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said the state Health Department will announce another full Covid-19 hospital to deal with the increasing number of patients in the state soon. ― Picture courtesy of Dr Sha’ari

BANGI, July 10 — Selangor State Health Department will announce another full Covid-19 hospital to deal with the increasing number of Covid-19 patients in the state soon, said its Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

Currently, the two full Covid-19 hospitals in Selangor are Ampang Hospital and Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“We will announce it when the time comes. Currently, preparations are underway to ensure the hospital is ready to receive Covid-19 patients,” he told reporters today after accompanying Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari during his visit to the vaccination outreach programme at Sri Ayu Apartment, which is placed under the enhanced movement control order.

Dr Sha’ari said more beds had been added and wards opened at the state’s public health facilities in its efforts to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said Serdang Hospital had received 100 additional beds while Ampang Hospital received another 50 beds, ready to be used.

He said the department was planning to reopen the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Ministry of Health Training Institute (MOH) in Sungai Buloh that could accommodate 1,200 patients.

On patient congestion at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR), Klang, Dr Sha’ari said several initiatives had been implemented to overcome the problem, including using the hospital’s day treatment centre to treat Covid-19 patients. — Bernama