GPS reiterates support for Muhyiddin’s Perikatan govt

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (centre) with other leaders after the GPS supreme council meeting at PBB headquarters, July 10, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, July 10 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today reiterated Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Abang Johari said this is not the time for politicking in the country as it will undermine the country’s stability.

“This is the time for all Malaysians to consolidate, unite and bring the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis,” he said at a brief press conference after chairing the GPS supreme council meeting at PBB headquarters in Petrajaya.

“These two are the important stand taken by GPS.” he added.

Presidents and secretaries-general of the four component parties — PBB, Parti Rakyat Sarawak, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) — of GPS attended the meeting.

Abang Johari, who is also PBB president and GPS chairman, also said the meeting also discussed the Covid-19 pandemic situation and the National Recovery Plan.

GPS was reiterating its support following the withdrawal of Umno to support the PN federal government and Muhyiddin, announced on July 7.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also called on Muhyiddin to resign, claiming that he no longer had the majority support of Members of Parliament.

Ahmad Zahid said that Umno had supported Muhyiddin as prime minister based on the condition that he could fulfil two major guidelines determined by the supreme council back on March 11 last year.