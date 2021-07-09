Former IGP Musa Hassan once again applies to quash Hannah Yeoh’s suit against him

The suit is with regards to Tan Sri Musa Hassan’s allegedly defamatory statement when speaking at a forum at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) on January 30 last year. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Musa Hassan has once again applied to quash the defamation suit filed against him by former deputy minister of women, family and community development, Hannah Yeoh.

The suit is with regards to Musa’s allegedly defamatory statement when speaking at a forum at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) on January 30 last year.

Musa, as the defendant, filed the application through Messrs Azam Aziz & Co on May 31, among others, on the grounds that the plaintiff’s (Yeoh) action in filing the suit was an abuse of the court process.

“This is because, the plaintiff is suddenly dissatisfied with the previous court decision involving the first suit, by filing a notice of appeal in the Court of Appeal, whereas the second suit had already been initiated and filed,” Musa said in the application.

According to him, the plaintiff’s action was prejudicial as there were now two lawsuits and legal proceedings for a single cause of action with the same content.

Lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abd Aziz, who is representing Musa, confirmed the matter and informed that case management has been set for August 5.

On May 3, High Court Judge Datuk Rozana Ali Yusoff quashed Yeoh’s suit against Musa after finding that Yeoh had failed to comply with a court order regarding the filing of several pre-trial documents, but that the plaintiff was free to file the suit again.

Yeoh, who is also Segambut MP, filed the suit again on the same day (May 3).

In her suit, Yeoh claimed that Musa’s statement in his speech was untrue, troublesome, false, and unfounded, apart from having been planned in advance and made with malicious intent, tarnishing her good name and reputation.

She requested the court to issue an injunction order to restrain Musa, his officers, or agents from mentioning or publishing the defamatory statement, besides claiming general, aggravated and exemplary damages as well as costs and relief deemed appropriate by the court. — Bernama