Stats Department: Unemployment down marginally in May

According to data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the country’s unemployment rate declined marginally to 4.5 per cent in May. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 ― Malaysia’s unemployment rate declined marginally to 4.5 per cent in May, according to data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) released today.

This was down from the 4.6 per cent in April 2021.

By sector, wholesale and retail recorded the highest increase in employment, followed by food and beverage services, human health, and social work activities.

Manufacturing also recorded positive jobs growth for a seventh month.

However, youth (15-24 years’ old) unemployment remained disproportionately high and increased 0.5 percentage points to 9.2 per cent in May.