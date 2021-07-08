Ismail Sabri: Eleven new areas in Perak, Sabah, Terengganu under EMCO from July 10-23

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the affected states are Perak, Sabah, and Terengganu. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The National Security Council today announced a two-week enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for 11 new locations in three states starting this Saturday due to increased Covid-19 cases.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the affected states are Perak, Sabah, and Terengganu.

In Perak, the EMCO covers the entire Mukim of Bidor and Batang Padang.

He said the Health Ministry found 523 positive results out of 3,271 residents screened for the disease in the area.

In Sabah, the EMCO covers Kampung Mangkubau Laut in Pitas; Ladang Sabah Mas Division Segama in Lahad Datu; Felda Umas 1, 3 and 4, in Kalabakan; and Fasa 4B, Taman Bukit Sepanggar in Kota Kinabalu.

In Terengganu, the affected areas are Rumah Awam Kos Rendah (RAKR) Gong Pasir, Kampung Gong Pasir and Taman MAIDAM, all of which are under the Sura Mukim in Dungun.

Health officials detected 28 positive cases out of 360 people tested in Terengganu.

Ismail also announced an extension of the EMCO in Kawasan Perindustrian Bestgrade, Pokok Sena, Kedah until July 23.

The area was initially placed under tightened restrictions on June 26 and was scheduled to end tomorrow.

However, health officials found 148 new Covid-19 cases during a screening of 336 people.