Penang public parks to reopen for recreational activities under NRP Phase Two

State executive councillor Soon Lip Chee said the parks will be open from 7am to 7pm daily with respective maximum capacity for individual recreational activities with at least two to three metres of physical distance between them. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, July 6 — Most of the public parks under both city councils and the Penang Botanic Gardens in the state will reopen for individual recreational activities allowed under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), state executive councillor Soon Lip Chee said today.

Penang will transition to Phase Two of the NRP tomorrow where some economic activities will reopen and more recreational activities are allowed.

Soon who is youth and sports committee chairman said the parks will be open from 7am to 7pm daily with respective maximum capacity for individual recreational activities with at least two to three metres of physical distance between them.

He said sports and recreational activities that are allowed under Phase Two of the NRP included jogging, individual exercise, tai chi, cycling, skateboarding, fishing, equestrian, archery, hiking, tennis (singles), golf and others.

Some of the outdoor sports facilities under the city councils for tennis, jogging tracks and ping pong are also open, he said.

“The Relau Sports Complex and Batu Kawan Stadium will remain closed,” he said.

The sports facilities that will open from 7am to 7pm daily are the tennis court and ping pong area at Taman Jajar, the jogging track and tennis courts at the Bertam Sports and Recreational Complex in Kepala Batas, the jogging track at the Jalan Betek Sports and Recreational Complex and the tennis court at the Sony Sports Complex.

As for the parks that will reopen on the island are Youth Park with a maximum capacity of 200 people, Metropolitan Park with a maximum capacity of 100 people, Taman Jajar with a maximum capacity of 50 people and Botanic Gardens with a maximum capacity of 200 people.

The parks in Seberang Perai that will reopen are Taman Tugu Kota Demokrasi, Robina Eco Park, Taman Rekreasi Taman Tunku, Taman Rekreasi Awam Sembilang, Taman Kimsar Perai, Upcycle Park Bandar Perda, Taman Tekoma Bandar Perda, Taman Komuniti Bandar Perda, Eko Koridor MBSP Bandar Perda, Taman 1 Bayi 1 Pokok Bandar Perda, Taman Bukit Indah Bukit Mertajam, Taman Rekreasi PBAPP Bukit DO, Taman Kejiranan Awam Valdor and Taman Rekreasi Kg Sanglang.

Soon said other than the listed parks, all neighbourhood parks and urban parks under the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) are also open to the public for individual recreational activities allowed under the SOPs of Phase Two of the NRP.

“However, the parks in Seberang Perai that are not listed will remain closed and these include Vision Park, Anjung Bagan, Taman Pantai, Taman Bandar Ampang Jajar and Taman Rekreasi Ampang Jajar Kerian,” he said.

He said recreational areas under the Penang Water Supply Corporation such as the Teluk Bahang Dam, Mengkuang Dam, Air Itam Dam and Bukit Dumbar Recreational Park will also remain closed.