Pahang MB says launched crackdown against illegal durian plantation following legal advice

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuantan January 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said enforcement against illegal durian plantation in Raub was carried out after receiving state legal advice.

The Star reported him as saying that the enforcement has been ongoing since last Saturday (July 3) and expected to last until August 2.

“The enforcement action began on Saturday (July 3) and is expected to continue until Aug 2.

“The enforcement operation involves illegal orchards including those where Musang King durian trees have been planted in the Batu Talam permanent forest reserve, covering an area of about 101.17ha,” he was quoted as saying by the English daily.

Wan Rosdy said the operation has been met with some resistance.

He added that four people were detained on July 3 and another 18 on July 4.

“On allegations that the enforcement operation violated the Court of Appeal order, it is actually not because the enforcement work is carried out outside the durian orchards owned by Royal Pahang Durian Resources PKPP Sdn Bhd,” claimed Wan Rosdy.

He added that the Court of Appeal has been informed by the state legal council on the matter.

“I hope this does not become a racial issue,” said Wan Rosdy, adding that enforcement work had previously been carried out in Sungai Ichat, Bertam Valley in Cameron Highlands and Kechau, Lipis, involving different ethnicities.

Yesterday it was reported that eighteen individuals, including a woman, had been remanded until tomorrow to assist investigation on encroaching the Batu Talam permanent reserve forest in Raub to plant Musang King durians.

Counsel Samantha Chong Yin Xin, representing all the suspects, aged between 17 and 50, when contacted, said the remand order was issued by Raub Subordinate Court assistant registrar Yusri Wanu Suki today. The Pahang Forestry Department (JPNP) was represented by investigating officer Asmadi Mohd

In a related development, Pahang CID chief SCA Mohd Yusroi Othman confirmed a state assemblyman was among the 19 individuals arrested by the police yesterday for obstructing civil servants and provoking the officers during an operation to destroy durian trees planted illegally.