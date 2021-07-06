Housing minister: Covid-19 vaccination buses will be rolling up to plantations, Selangor’s public housing projects soon

Traders and local workers at Pasar Borong Kuala Lumpur wait to receive their Covid-19 vaccination through the [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck programme in Selayang June 20, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The mobile community vaccination programme (Movak) which initially targeted petty traders will expand its focus to residents of plantations and Selangor’s public housing projects (PPR) because cases are high and not coming down.

“It will involve the use of 15 buses which will focus on 12 local authority (PBT) areas and high-density PPR, before heading to other states,” said Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, during a visit to a Movak pilot project at Dewan Datuk Ahmad Razali, today.

She said the pilot project was getting a positive response from traders under the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) as all 504 people had turned up for their appointment.

National Unity Minister, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, who was also present said that 10 more buses will be added to the programme and sent to plantations across the country to ensure no one is left out.

She said that the rate of vaccination registration among the Indian community in the plantations is low.

She said the buses will be rolling into plantations that are far away from vaccination centres (PPV), like in Segamat, Labis and Ledang in Johor.

She assured that Movak (a joint collaboration with the Housing and Local Government Ministry) and the Rural Development Ministry’s mobile PPV initiative for the Orang Asli do not overlap. — Bernama