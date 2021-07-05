Two areas in Sarawak declared African Swine Fever disease control areas, says deputy CM

The public including pig farmers in the ASF disease control areas are advised to refrain from feeding table scraps or swill to pigs and moving ‘live’ pigs, pork or pork products out and into the ASF disease control areas. — AFP pic

KUCHING, July 5 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today declared Kapit Division and Telang Usan District in Miri Division as African Swine Fever (ASF) disease control areas following an outbreak in two nearby Indonesian provinces.

State Department of Veterinary Services director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud said Uggah, who is also the state Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, made the Order under Section 35 (1) (b) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999.

He advised the public including pig farmers in the ASF disease control areas to refrain from feeding table scraps or swill to pigs and moving “live” pigs, pork or pork products out and into the ASF disease control areas.

“They are also to refrain from bringing or purchasing online or post any pork or pork products into and out from these areas,” Dr Susin said in a statement.

He said pig farmers are to report any sudden deaths of their livestock and any illegal activities involving pork and pork products to the nearest Divisional Veterinary Office.

He also advised them to increase farm sanitation and surroundings using a disinfectant, wash and disinfect when in contact with animals or animal products and avoid contact of wild boar with farm animals by increasing physical barriers.

He said that any pork or pork products which is moved or offered for sale or sold in contravention of the Order may be seized or destroyed by the State Veterinary Authority.

“There will be no compensation for any pork or pork products seized or destroyed under this Section,” Dr Susin said, adding that failure to comply will result in a fine not exceeding RM1,000.

Dr Susin advised pig farmers in other divisions of Sarawak to be vigilant and tighten farm biosecurity and discourage visitors to the farms.

“We also wish to inform the public, particularly in the ASF disease control areas, to refrain from buying or selling or keeping (physical and online) ‘live’ wild boar and wild boar meat to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We seek your cooperation in all these matters,” he said, warning that bringing in pork or pork product from Indonesia without a permit from the State Veterinary Authority is an offence under Section 9 (1) of the Public Health Ordinance.

He said a fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both may be imposed upon conviction in court.

He said as of today, Sarawak is still free of ASF disease in pigs and he assured the public that the pork in the market is safe to consume as the virus is not a zoonotic disease and will not infect humans.