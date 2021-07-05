Klang cops nab duo for suspected involvement in armed robbery

Klang Utara District Police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said that during the 5.20am incident, a government retiree, who was on his way to perform his morning prayers, was robbed as soon as he stepped out of his car parked in the vicinity of a surau in the area. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, July 5 — Police arrested two men, including a former Prevention of Crime Act 1959 detainee, for suspected involvement in a car robbery using a parang at a housing area in Aman Perdana last Friday.

Klang Utara District Police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said that during the 5.20am incident, a government retiree, who was on his way to perform his morning prayers, was robbed as soon as he stepped out of his car parked in the vicinity of a surau in the area.

The entire incident, she said, was recorded on the surau’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera, adding that the victim was unhurt.

Nurulhuda said based on police intelligence, a police team went to Jalan Gamelan, Klang and arrested two suspects in their 20s and 30s on suspicions of involvement in the crime in less than 24 hours.

“The suspects then led police to where the items in the car were disposed of less than three kilometres away from the crime scene, while the car was hidden in the parking lot of a flat in Kapar,” she said, adding that both suspects had been remanded for five days from July 3 to 7 and the case would be investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

In a separate development, Selangor Police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said that a man involved in the murder of a baby girl died while being treated at the Tanjung Karang Hospital yesterday afternoon.

He said police received a report at 12.25pm yesterday regarding a family dispute at Kampung Parit Mahang, Jeram that resulted in a one-year-old baby girl being killed by her uncle.

“The fight, which involved family members, was caused by financial issues. The baby’s mother also sustained injuries,” he said.

The 27-year-old suspect was caught by his own family members and then arrested by police at 1.30pm, who also seized a parang, he said, adding that they found the suspect had sustained injuries when his family members apprehended him.

Arjunaidi said the suspect was then taken to the Kuala Selangor district police headquarters for further action and at 4pm, he was taken to Tanjung Karang Hospital as his condition had deteriorated. The suspect was treated for around 30 minutes but was confirmed dead at 6.37pm.

He said a police report was made by the suspect’s family so that an investigation into the cause of his death could be determined. — Bernama