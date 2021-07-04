Nationwide R-naught plateaus at 1.07 on first day of Selangor, KL EMCO

A view of the Federal Highway on the first day of EMCO in Selangor July 3, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — After increasing slightly every day for a week, the nationwide Covid-19 infectivity rate — denoted by the scientific term ‘R-naught’ — remained at 1.07 yesterday.

On June 26, the nationwide R-naught was 0.96, which then rose exponentially, hitting 1.07 on Friday (July 2).

According to the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) Covid-19 website, four states and a Federal Territory recorded an R-naught above the national average — namely, Selangor (1.08), Melaka (1.12), Putrajaya (1.16) and Pahang (1.24).

The states that recorded the lowest R-naught were Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu, at 0.92, 0.80, and 0.77 respectively.

No R-naught was given for Perlis, which recorded only two cases of Covid-19 yesterday.

Yesterday marked the beginning of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) implemented across a majority of Selangor and parts of KL, increasing restrictions over the full movement control order (MCO),

Among other limitations, the EMCO entails stricter enforcement, limits the number of people allowed to leave a home to one person — who are only allowed to retrieve necessities — and has also closed down most government service counters in the affected areas.