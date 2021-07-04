Airasia’s Ikhlas aims to raise RM1m public donation via Ikhlas EMCO relief fund

Airasia Digital’s Muslim friendly line of business, Ikhlas, aims to raise up to RM1 million through its latest public donation initiative. — Picture courtesy of AirAsia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Airasia Digital’s Muslim friendly line of business, Ikhlas, aims to raise up to RM1 million through its latest public donation initiative, Ikhlas Emergency enhanced movement control order (EMCO) Relief Fund.

In a statement today, it said the fund seeks to help those whose livelihoods are affected especially during the EMCO in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Head of Ikhlas Ikhlas Kamarudin said the company has launched the donation drive two days ago and raised over RM500,000 through its Sadaqah service for this initiative.

“We hope to reach our goal of RM1 million to assist over 10,000 families and 7,000 individuals, in addition to supporting our local businesses and delivery riders. Let’s continue to help one another and we should be able to overcome these challenges together,” he said.

Since its inception last year, the Sadaqah service has collected over RM2.5 million in donations, benefiting over 25,000 families.

The online public donation initiative has also supported affected communities under its special relief campaigns such as Ikhlas for Sabah, Ikhlas for Palestine and weekly distribution drives nationwide. — Bernama