Malaysia receives 586,700 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca Malaysia Country President Dr Sanjeev Panchal hands over 586,700 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Health deputy sec-gen Datuk Harjeet Singh July 2, 2021. — Picture courtesy of AstraZeneca

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Cambridge-based pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca today delivered another 586,700 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the Malaysian government for the National Immunisation Programme (NIP).

Today’s delivery brings the total to 2,414,700 doses.

“AstraZeneca today delivered 586,700 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for use in Malaysia. The first batch of shipment from Thailand, which is part of AstraZeneca’s commitment to deliver 6.4 million doses directly to Malaysia in addition to the delivery of millions more doses through Covax and donations from third countries,” the company said in a statement.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba holds a box of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine July 2, 2021. — Picture courtesy of AstraZeneca

It said the shipment was received by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Health deputy secretary-general Datuk Harjeet Singh.

Malaysia received one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Japanese government.

NIP Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced last night that the government has shortened the dosing interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine from 12 weeks to nine.