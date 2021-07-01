Sabah renames state investment agency Qhazanah Sabah

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaking at the launch of the SMJ Roadmap at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu, March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, July 1 — The Sabah government’s strategic investment arm, Warisan Harta Sabah Sdn Bhd, has been rebranded as Qhazanah Sabah Sdn Bhd, with continued focus on the state’s development plan, Halatuju Sabah Maju Jaya.

“This rebranding exercise showcases Qhazanah Sabah’s strong commitment to its objective of transforming Sabah into a progressive and developed state in Malaysia.

“It is the state government’s hope that Qhazanah Sabah will continue to excel and contribute to the development of Sabah,” said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor at the launch of the new corporate brand at the State Administrative Centre here today.

The state government-linked company was founded on April 6, 1995 — the brainchild of then Chief Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

“Its prime objective was to be Sabah’s economic development catalyst and it has an excellent track record of paying over RM200 million in dividends to the state government.

“Qhazanah Sabah generated revenues from its subsidiary companies, with business ventures ranging from port management services to property development as well as healthcare and medical services,” Hajiji said.

On another note, he said Qhazanah Sabah has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Go Auto Holdings Sdn Bhd and Gemilang Coachwork Sdn Bhd to explore business opportunities in the automotive manufacturing and transportation sectors.

“This proves the company’s capability to invent and adapt during this challenging time to strengthen and expand its business, in line with its goal to diversify,” he said. — Bernama