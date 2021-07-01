Khairy: AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine dosing interval shortened to nine weeks from 12

A man receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The dosing interval for the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine has been shortened to nine weeks from the initial 12, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said.

Taking to Twitter, the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme said that recipients of the vaccine under the first opt-in round would be notified of their second appointments soon.

“Based on the recommendation from our Technical Working Group & with greater clarity of the delivery schedule, JKJAV has decided to shorten the dosing interval for AZ from 12 to nine weeks.

“Those who participated in the first round of AZ will be notified of their 2nd appt soon,” he posted. JKJAV is the initials for the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply.

