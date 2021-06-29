Pahang MB: Tourism sector in Tioman to reopen after island’s population completes Covid-19 vaccination

Health personnel arrive at Tioman Island administer Covid -19 vaccine shots for over 90 residents of Kampung Salang, June 29, 2021. ― Bernama pic

ROMPIN, June 29 — The Pahang state government will propose for the reopening of the tourism sector in Pulau Tioman near here after 80 per cent of the 3,500 people on the island have completed their Covid-19 vaccination.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the proposal would be submitted to the National Security Council (MKN) soon so that the island could at least open its doors to local tourists.

“We are ready to impose conditions such as tourists are required to undergo a screening test or any standard operating procedures (SOP) before they can enter Pulau Tioman.

“Efforts to open up the tourism sector on the island are important for the survival of the islanders as the majority of them are industry players whether as boat drivers, chalet or water activities operators or eatery owners,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said this to reporters after visiting the vaccination centres (PPV) at Pulau Tioman Public Marina and Kampung Genting today, which were opened on Monday under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme on the resort island.

A total of 1,700 individuals are expected to receive the Sinovac vaccine until this Saturday, managed by 50 front line workers from the Rompin District Health Office.

The second phase of the immunisation exercise for the people on the island will be held soon.

Wan Rosdy said the vaccination programme held at six PPV on the island received a positive response from the people as they were eager to reopen the tourism sector and welcome tourists to the island.

In a related development, Wan Rosdy said he was optimistic that the state would be able to achieve the Covid-19 vaccination target of 80 per cent for the 1.2 million people in Pahang before the monsoon season.

He said the target could be achieved with the assurance of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who said that 440,000 doses of vaccine would be received by Pahang in July, adding that the state government had requested that vaccine supplies for November and December be moved up due to the risk of floods in the state. — Bernama