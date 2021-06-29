IGP: Movement approval permit period for self-employed extended until July 7

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said previously, the police gave such permits to the self-employed like plumbers, maintenance workers, and hawkers for movements during the movement control order (MCO) 3.0. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The one-off movement approval permit given to all self-employed individuals, which ended on June 28, is automatically extended until July 7, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said previously, the police gave such permits to the self-employed like plumbers, maintenance workers, and hawkers for movements during the movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

“For movement after July 7 under Movement Control for Phase One under the National Recovery Plan (PPN), plumbers, maintenance workers and hawkers must submit new applications.

“Movement approval will be given for 14 days, and they need to re-apply when it (permit) expires, he said in a statement today.

He also urged the public to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) at police stations and jointly play a role to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama