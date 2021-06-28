Tourism Ministry to focus on business events industry during National Recovery Plan, says minister

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks at the launch of Tourism Malaysia’s digital brochures in Kuala Lumpur, April 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will be focusing on the business events industry during the National Recovery Plan (NRP) period, says its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said this was in line with the government’s announcement on opening the domestic tourism sector in phase three of the NRP.

“There are 81 events scheduled to be held this year including 56 conventions and 24 exhibitions,” she told reporters after visiting the vaccine administering centre (PPV) at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur, today.

Citing the WTC Kuala Lumpur, she said convention centres could operate again, thus boosting industry and noted that there were 19 convention centres in the country being used as PPV.

Nancy said the business events industry could generate 25,000 employment opportunities by 2030.

“The business events can be managed in a targeted manner for vaccinated delegates with a high degree of compliance with safety and the standard operating procedure,” she added.

Meanwhile, Nancy said the Covid-19 Free Destination Programme initiated by Motac would continue to enable the main tourism destinations to reopen after the targeted herd immunity is achieved.

She also said that Motac was waiting for the vaccine supply to start vaccinating workers in the tourism sector and sub-sectors in Langkawi Island, the identified location for the pioneer project under the programme.

She said Langkawi was chosen as it has international travel facilities that could bring in foreign tourists directly, besides having a population of 76,400, and to easily see whether the pioneer project could help the tourism industry recover fast.

Nancy who also had the opportunity to watch a performance by musicians from Istana Budaya and the National Culture and Arts Department at the WTC, said Motac planned to have such a performance at a number of PPV in the country. — Bernama