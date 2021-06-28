Sarawak allows eateries, bookshops and stationery stores to open 6am-10pm, but bans people from public places between midnight and 5am

People are seen dining in as they practise social distancing at an eatery in a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, May 26, 2020 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, June 28 — Food outlets in Sarawak are now allowed longer opening hours starting tomorrow from 6am to 10pm.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) also announced that bookshops and stationery shops are allowed to reopen from 6am to 10pm daily, as long as they comply with Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

“However, individuals or groups of individuals are banned from being in public places from 12.01am to 5am without any reasonable cause,” SDMC said in a statement today.

Sarawak recorded 409 Covid-19 cases today, adding to the state’s cumulative cases which are currently at 64,233.

The state agency said two women died from Covid-19 today, one was a 76-year old from Meradong and the other an 83-year old from Bukit Mabong. Both women had a history of chronic health issues.

SDMC recorded 523 recoveries statewide today.