Reopen more sectors under enhanced SOPs before businesses perish, former deputy minister say

Ong Kian Ming said reopening sectors under strict SOPs is a preferable alternative to waiting for the number of Covid-19 cases to reduce to below 4, 000. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming has recommended that more sectors of the economy be allowed to open up in a safe and responsible manner, so that the collapse of businesses in Malaysia due to the ongoing lockdown can be avoided.

He said doing so would be consistent with the science and data from both Malaysia and other countries, adding that businesses should be allowed to operate with enhanced standard operating procedures (SOP)

“If we have to wait until the number of cases go below 4000 a day (which may be next week or next month), many more businesses will be forced to shut down, many of them permanently,” Ong said in a statement.

The former international trade and industry deputy minister said reopening sectors under strict SOPs is a preferable alternative to waiting for the number of Covid-19 cases to reduce to below 4, 000, as it is an arbitrary number and does not take into account the percentage of positive rate, the number of tests done daily, and also the percentage of Intensive Care Unit beds which are filled.

“According to a recently released survey by the Small and Medium Enterprise Association, over half of small-and-medium enterprises (SME) won’t survive until September 2021 because they have burnt through their cash reserves and 30 per cent won’t survive if the Full movement control order is extended.

“It was also reported to me that 30 per cent and bars have closed down for good as well as 12 per cent of those in the traditional trade involving goods from this sector. Many of the gyms and outdoor event organisers are also crying out for help and support especially because they cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Ong added that financial assistance is much needed to the sectors which have been the most negatively affected by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns.

“Former youth and sports deputy minister Steven Sim has come up with a RM100 million proposal to save the sports industry. In addition to financial assistance, what companies need the most (especially the SMEs) is to be able to open up again, safely and responsibly.

“I strongly recommend for the prime minister to put a plan on the table for each ministry and minister to propose how various sectors of the economy can open up safely subject to certain enhanced SOPs,” he said.

The enhanced SOPs include dining in for two persons, starting with those who have been vaccinated, subject to a dining-in period of 15 minutes for coffee shops and one hour for larger restaurants, with proper ventilation.

“This plan must be put on the table by the end of this week and the economy must be allowed to open up next Monday (July 5) subject to these enhanced SOPs.

“It does not make sense, for example, to have shops selling laptops and handphones remain closed while workers are asked to work from home and kids are asked to learn from home. What happens when our electronic devices break down or we need to get new devices to replace old ones?” Ong said.

He also advocated for enhanced SOPs including strict testing procedures and protocols to be implemented at factories and construction sites, as they are where new clusters take place.

“The government must also be ready to subsidize these testing measures especially for the SMEs in the manufacturing sector which has been hard hit by Covid-19. I would be happy to assist the government or whichever ministry to come up with these enhanced SOPs together with the relevant stakeholders and industry experts.

“The government needs to make another U-turn on the announced policy of only opening up the economy further when the number of cases drop below 4,000. If not, many more businesses will collapse and die, and the human misery and suffering will increase significantly beyond what is already happening now,” Ong said.