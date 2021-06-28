PDRM aims for top tier status in US trafficking in persons report

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said efforts were being done to further combat human trafficking. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) aims at placing the country on Tier 1 or Tier 2 of the Trafficking in Persons report released by the United States (US) State Department on the efforts of combatting human trafficking and the smuggling of migrants.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the efforts to achieve the target would be carried out with agencies under the Council of Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (MAPO).

“We are (trying) to put our efforts on Tier 2 or Tier 1 with countries such as Singapore and the Philippines. We have achieved Tier 2 in 2017, and we will ensure our best-integrated efforts with agencies under MAPO even though we remained on Tier 2 Watch List last year,” he said.

He said this when speaking to reporters after conducting a working visit to the CID’s D3 Division of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) and the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) at Menara KPJ here today.

Countries in the Tier 2 watch list are considered nations that do not fully meet the minimum standard in eliminating human trafficking.

Last June, the US State Department placed Malaysia on Tier 2 Watch List in its report.

In a separate development, Abd Jalil said the police will re-apply to the International Police (Interpol) for a red notice against a Malaysian in Germany who is wanted to assist in the investigation of a case of seditious, racist and insulting statements against the royal institutions and Malaysian government on social media recently.

He said the PDRM application to Interpol on Dec 22 was rejected on the grounds of Article 3 of the Interpol’s Constitution which stated that the organisation was strictly forbidden to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character in issuing a red notice to individuals wanted by a country’s authorities.

On June 26, media reported police were tracking down a 39-year-old Malaysian believed to be in Germany after he made a statement via a video entitled ‘Racist in Vaccine Malaysia’ on his Facebook account that could threaten public order and national security.

The case is being investigated by Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit of the Prosecution/Law Division (D5). — Bernama