MCO 3.0: Police probing Melaka politician for organising programme without NSC approval

MELAKA, June 25 — Melaka police have opened an investigation paper on a state politician who allegedly organised a programme without obtaining permission from the National Security Council (MKN) during the movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

State deputy police chief SAC Razali Abu Samah said this followed a police report received at Tanjung Minyak police station on the programme, which was held from 10am to 5pm at Taman Rambai Jaya yesterday.

He said police would be calling in the organiser to record statements and complete the investigation paper before sending it to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.

“The police have also advised the organiser not to organise the programme, but it still went on.

“The investigation paper was opened under Regulation 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988. We have also opened an investigation paper on the same organiser previously for organising a programme at Bukit Rambai on June 7,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Razali said police have issued 895 compounds worth RM1.66 million involving various offences since the implementation of the MCO 3.0 until now.

He said attempts to travel inter-state and district topped the list of standard operating procedure (SOP) violations with 328 cases followed by entertainment outlets (15 cases), and employer failing to ensure foreign workers underwent Covid-19 screening tests (15 cases).

The other offence included failure to undergo quarantine (two individuals), failure to adhere to physical distancing (15 cases) and other minor offences with the compound between RM1,500 and RM10,000. — Bernama