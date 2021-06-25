Kelantan police say homeless man in custody died while receiving treatment at Kota Baru hospital

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Mohammed Piah said the man suffered a muscle spasm in the lock-up at Kota Baru Police Station at about 12.20am on the same day. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, June 25 — A 48-year-old homeless man, in police custody, had died believed to be due to bleeding in the brain while he was receiving treatment at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II), on Wednesday (June 23).

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Mohammed Piah said the man suffered a muscle spasm in the lock-up at Kota Baru Police Station at about 12.20am on the same day.

“The man was later taken to HRPZ II for treatment, but was reported to have died at 7.50pm (June 23).

“According to the post-mortem, the man had died due to bleeding in the brain with no external injuries. In fact, the initial investigation showed, he also suffered from epilepsy,” he said.

Abdullah told reporters after inspecting the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) area in Kampung Pulau Tukang Dollah, Pengkalan Chepa, here today.

Commenting further, he said the man from Kampung Bechah Mulong, Peringat, district here was arrested by police at Jalan Maju, near here, on June 22, for possessing a dangerous weapon.

“Police arrested the man after receiving complaints from the public and it was reported that he seemed unstable as he was talking to himself. After detaining him and conducting a body search, the police found a knife,” he said.

He also said the man was detained under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

“The man who also had a previous criminal record had been convicted under Section 6 (1) of the same act and Section 411 of the Penal Code,” he added. — Bernama