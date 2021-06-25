Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara Speakers suggest hybrid Parliament could sit late August

Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Tan Sri Rais Yatim said that a grace period is still required to sort out the required mechanism for said hybrid meeting system. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The proposed hybrid Parliament session can happen in late August or the first week of September this year, the Speakers of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara said in a joint statement today.

Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Tan Sri Rais Yatim said that a grace period is still required to sort out the required mechanism for said hybrid meeting system.

“However, some time is required to make the hybrid Parliament session a success, as some preparations from legalities, administration, technical, procurement, supply and training need to be updated prior, to ensure that the execution goes smoothly,” they said.

The duo added that the matter was conveyed to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday, to which “very good cooperation and support” was received.

