The Edge offers staff RM1,000 bonus to get Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 ― The Edge Media Group will give a RM1,000 bonus to each employee who is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The media firm will also pay out an additional RM1,000 to each employee if all 220 people in the company are fully vaccinated.

Publisher and chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Ho Kay Tat said the bonus was part of the group’s initiative to support the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“I was expecting more to be hesitant and to wait and see. Because the response was very good, we decided to reward them with a bonus,” Ho said in a report on The Edge Markets.

“We want all our staff to be vaccinated, so that everyone feels safe working together in the office when we are allowed to fully reopen.”

Citing the US and UK as examples, Ho said accelerated and widespread vaccination was the only sure way for health restriction to be lifted and for life to return to normalcy.

He said The Edge was still ensuring that employees were tested for Covid-19 as needed but believed that vaccination was the only long-term solution.

“The government has come out with a road map with three clear targets to be met in order for the lockdown to be relaxed over the next few months.

“We know what needs to be done, and it is now left to all of us, as individuals and businesses, to help get it done,” he was quoted as saying.