Sabah CM: No one to be left behind in Covid-19 vaccination drive

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor at the Army Combat Medic Vaccination Programme’s Jiwa Murni outreach programme in Long Pasia, June 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

SIPITANG, June 24 — The Sabah government will ensure that no one, including those living in the interiors and rural areas in the state, is left behind in the Covid-19 vaccination exercise, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said despite facing various challenges, especially in terms of logistics as well as efforts to increase understanding and acceptance of the Covid-19 vaccines, the state government would do its best to get as many Sabahans as possible vaccinated.

Hajiji said the vaccination programme in Long Pasia, here, through the Army Combat Medic Vaccination Programme’s Jiwa Murni outreach programme was an example of a good initiative that involved the cooperation of various stakeholders to ensure that all Sabahans have access to the vaccines.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that the people in the state receive the vaccines. No matter where they live, we will provide them with the facilities (Covid-19 vaccine).

“We bring the vaccines to those living in rural areas...I can see that the vaccination outreach programme has received an encouraging response from the villagers here,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Held in collaboration between the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), the Health Ministry and the Sabah state government, the two-day Jiwa Murni programme which started today aims to vaccinate 500 residents in Long Pasia and nearby areas.

Long Pasia, which has the population of about 700 people, is located at 1,000km above sea level on the Maligan Highlands, some 300 km south-west of Kota Kinabalu.

Hajiji hoped that such a programme could be carried out in other districts to speed up the vaccination process in Sabah.

“As of yesterday, more than 350,000 people have been vaccinated and we hope to see our target of vaccinating 30,000 people daily from July is achieved,” he said.

Earlier, Hajiji announced an allocation of RM570,000 for the construction of two suspension bridges and other public facilities in the area.

Meanwhile, Fifth Infantry Division commander Major General Datuk Mohd Halim Khalid said today’s programme which was the MAF’s first such effort in Sabah would also be held in Tongod, Nabawan and Semporna districts this year. — Bernama