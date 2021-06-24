Najib’s 1MDB trial to resume June 29

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks on his phone at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case will resume at the High Court here on June 29.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib said the case was initially scheduled to resume on Monday (June 21) before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah, but was postponed due to the extension of the nationwide movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

“The court had initially set June 28, 29 and 30 for the trial, but as the MCO has been extended until June 28, the trial will resume on June 29,” he said when contacted via WhatsApp today.

Najib’s lawyer Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed is expected to continue cross-examining the 10th prosecution witness Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman, 49, former chief executive 1MDB when the trial resumed.

Najib, 67, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. — Bernama